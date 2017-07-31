All the president’s men: the communications directors of Donald Trump

Anthony Scaramucci almost set a new record Tuesday.

After just 10 days, he is out of the job, becoming the second-shortest serving White House communications director in the position’s history.

He fell short of the standard set by Jack Koehler, who served in the position during Ronald Reagan’s second term.

Koehler resigned after just seven days when it became known that he was involved in a Hitler youth organization.

Scaramucci is a line on what is becoming a lengthy list of Donald Trump’s former White House communications directors.

The job was initially offered to Jason Miller back on Dec. 22, 2016.

Miller had served a similar role on Trump’s transition team but chose to walk away from the gig just two days later.

Miller released a statement saying he wanted to spend more time with his family but allegations arose that he had an affair with a fellow member of Trump’s transition team.

The job remained open until March 6, when Mike Dubke officially came on board.

A Republican strategist, Dubke had joined the White House team in February.

Dubke lasted less than three months. He resigned on May 18 but remained in the role until May 30, to assist Trump as he made his first trip overseas.

After resigning, he said in a statement that it had been an honour to serve Trump and “my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

While the reason behind his decision to step down was never made public, it was reported that Trump and his inner circle were reportedly unhappy with the work of the White House communications team, The Washington Post reported.

The role then fell to Sean Spicer, who was serving as White House press secretary at the time.

Spicer served both as press secretary and he took up some of the role of White House communications director until Scaramucci came aboard, according to CNN.

After appointing Scaramucci, Trump asked Spicer to stay on as press secretary but Spicer declined as he believed “Scaramucci’s hiring would add to the confusion and uncertainty already engulfing the White House,” sources told The New York Times.

As noted, Scaramucci did not last two weeks in his role before he talked his way out of favour with the White House. Talk has turned to who could replace him in this role.

CBS reported Monday on the likelihood that Kellyanne Conway, a longtime member of Trump’s inner circle, could take over the job, though it was unclear whether she wanted it.