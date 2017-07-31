2 people taken to hospital for heat exhaustion at Riders game

On the hottest Rider game day this year, EMS said they responded to 21 calls for help with heat-related issues.

EMS paramedic Dan Lewis said two people had to be taken to hospital. Six people were treated by St. John Ambulance. The remaining 15 people required fluids and cooling by EMS personnel. They were released soon after.

Lewis called the 21 calls “very busy”. On average, EMS respond to two or three calls during Rider games. He is reminding people to hydrate lots during days of extreme heat.

“Wear a hat. Wear loose clothing, and drink lots of water,” Lewis said. “Limit alcohol intake which is one of the hardest things to do at a Rider game.”

Lewis said people who may have symptoms of heat exhaustion can “start to feel dizzy, light-headed, [and] over heated”.

The daytime high in Regina was recorded at 32 degrees. However, temperatures inside the stadium were much hotter.

Actual seat temperatures were recorded as being 51 degrees Celsius. In the shade, temperatures were cooler at 29 degrees Celsius.

East side air temperature in the sun measured 36 degrees Celsius, according to stadium meteorologist Doug Charko.

It was 32° in Regina on Saturday but heat radiating off the seats + turf made it much hotter for @sskroughriders fans in the sun. #YQR #Sask pic.twitter.com/ZZdlpDbQOc — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) July 31, 2017

Water Fountain lineups

Not surprisingly, demand for water at the Rider the game was high. Fans who waited in line to refill their water bottle said lineups were too long.

There are four water fountains scattered throughout the stadium. The long lineups prompted a backlash from attendees who said they missed part of the game getting water.

After searching and asking staff twice for water fountain guidance, I managed to find one. Approx 75 people in line for H2O. Brutal. — Mary Deane (@MaryFDeane) July 29, 2017

This isn't a good look @CityofRegina @sskroughriders. People leaving on gurneys. This stadium is state of the art but you missed the mark. pic.twitter.com/trdnz2tygD — Melissa Fiacco (@MelissaBrie) July 30, 2017

Another Rider fan tweeted the bottled water was “overpriced”. Bottled water was available for sale at the stadium. There were lineups there too.

Water fountain water = free

1 bottle of over priced water = $4.50. Gee, I wonder why there's line ups at fountains in Mosaic Stadium #yqr Story continues below — Brodie Aikman (@Brodie_Aikman) July 30, 2017

“What we were seeing throughout the entire game was that 4 water fountains is not sufficient,” rider fan Melissa Fiacco said Monday.

“This is an extraordinary stadium. It’s world class. Evraz place employees work so hard to bring the game day experience to life… But we’re talking about water. This is an issue of public safety,” Fiacco said.

The City and Evraz Place were expected to comment Monday but that was delayed. No reason was given.

A promised joint statement is expected later this week.