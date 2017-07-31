Balgonie Overpass curbs to be modified following farmer complaints

Some motorists, specifically farmers and long haul truck drivers, were excited about the opening of the Balgonie Overpass but quickly grew frustrated with the portion of the Regina Bypass.

Complaints began to roll in that the access roads are too narrow to enter the roundabouts with heavy machinery. Tire scuff marks on the curb seemingly confirm these complaints.

However, David Stearns, executive director of major projects with the Ministry of Highways & Infrastructure, said these concerns do not represent an oversight on the project.

“The interchange is designed in fact for large trucks, and farming equipment can get through,” Stearns said.

“Clearly though, we do not want to see a farmer getting their tires scuffed, so we are looking to make some potential changes curbs.”

These changes may include installing rounded curbs on the access ramps instead of the current square curbs.

READ MORE: Driver concerns over Balgonie roundabouts

Stearns said that drivers will only need to expect minimal delays because of this work. This no concrete timeline on when it will begin.

The opposition NDP have long been critical of the bypass project, often referencing the initial estimate of a $400 million project growing to a $2 billion price tag.

“Truckers, farmers, aren’t going to be able to use this bypass in the way that they need to, and it’s just another example of this government’s major mismanagement on important projects,” Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer said.

Stearns said that these types of changes are not uncommon on major civil engineering projects like the bypass.

He also said this is more a case of growing pains than oversight in the project.

“From an engineering point of view we anticipate these kinds of things with new infrastructure,” he said.

Stearns also said changes such as rounding the curbs are already factored into the bypass’ budget.