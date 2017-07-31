Eskimos not buying into talk of Friday’s match being ‘trap game’ vs 0-5 Hamilton

The Eskimos are off to a stellar start sitting with a 5-0 record following a 37-26 win last Friday over the B.C. Lions.

That game was a battle for first place in the Western Division.

This Friday, the Eskimos face the 0-5 Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who just lost 60-1 to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Many observers are calling Friday’s game a “trap game,” but not Eskimos head coach Jason Maas.

“They us told us that two weeks ago when we played them. When they were 0-3 and we were 3-0, it was a trap game as well,” Maas said. “We went in there and didn’t have the lead the entire game and somehow pulled it out with 23 second left.

“If you think anyone in our locker room doesn’t remember that — not leading the entire game and pulling out a victory on the road with 23 seconds left — if you think any of our locker room is taking this game lightly, you have another thing coming.”

The Eskimos beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-28 in Week 5.

Edmonton has brought in some reinforcements as the team is battling injuries.

Veteran defensive back Cauchy Muamba and fullback Levi Steinhauer were signed by the team Monday.

Muamba, who returns to the Eskimos after spending the better part of three seasons with the team, says he’s coming back to familiar surroundings.

“I’m hungrier than I was last year,” Muamba said. “Last year I came into camp and I was hurt. This year, I’m healthy and I’m ready to go.”

Muamba appeared in 40 games for the Eskimos from 2014 to 2016, recording 47 defensive tackles and three interceptions.

Steinhauer played four seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and is able to perform long-snapping duties.

Safety Neil King and long-snapper Ryan King were both injured in last Friday’s win.

Defensive back Garry Peters has served his one-game suspension for making contact with an official in the game back on July 20 in Hamilton and is expected to play Friday.

As well, defensive backs Forrest Hightower and Marcel Young were back at work, so was offensive lineman Colin Kelly and receiver Shamawd Chambers who were all on the six-game injured list to start the season.

The Eskimos host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.. The Eskimos will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.