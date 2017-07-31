Late Napanee teen to be remembered through music festival, scholarship fund

The father of a Napanee teen who died in May will honour his late son through a special music festival and scholarship fund.

Dave Mills says dealing with the sudden death of his 15-year-old, months later, is still a burden too heavy to bear.

“I was at the grocery store the other day and I saw the cookies that he always wanted. I stood there and got misty eyed over a box of cookies. I don’t eat those cookies but I bought them because I would have bought them for him,” said Mills.

All that’s left are loving memories and a memorial that still stands at King Street Park.

On May 12, Garrett Mills was playing at the Napanee park with friends when tragedy struck. An unanchored soccer goal post fell on top of Garrett, causing a fatal head injury.

Since then, Mills has been lobbying local officials to ensure the accident doesn’t happen again.

MPP Todd Smith is currently drafting a new bill called the Garrett Mills Legacy Act. It aims to legislate the mandatory anchoring of all soccer nets in Ontario.

But Mills says he wants to focus less on the death of his son and more on celebrating his life.

That’s why he and a long-time friend are organizing Garrett Fest 2017. The music festival takes place August 27th at Strathcona Paper Centre. It will feature performances by local bands, raffles and refreshments.

“All the businesses have been great in Napanee. Marie’s Place Music Emporium donated this guitar that has been signed by Sum 41. This is being auctioned off,” said Keith Gordon, a family friend.

Money raised from the event will go towards a new scholarship fund that will be offered at Garrett’s former high school, Napanee District Secondary School.

“It will go to someone that… maybe wasn’t academically inclined but they were somebody who had a big heart. Somebody that was looking out for someone else. And someone that put themselves second,” said Mills.

Mills says that’s how Garrett lived his life. He was a vibrant, kind spirit who thrived off making others around him smile.

The goal is to make Garrett Fest an annual event in hopes that his legacy can live on for years to come.