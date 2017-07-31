Exposed metal plate at Île Bizard splash pad has parents worried

A newly opened splash pad in Île Bizard has children screaming with joy, but some parents aren’t as excited.

An exposed metal plate in the corner of the Eugène-Dostie pad is causing some concern.

Some parents say that on hot days, plates like these can be dangerous for young children running around here barefoot.

“That’s metal,” said Marie-Michele Bourdon. “Today, it’s like 35, 40 degrees, that’s a little hot. He [son] went on it, so that’s a bit dangerous for the kids.”

Last year, a 19-month-old girl was left with second-degree burns after stepping on a metal plate at a splash pad in Île Perrot.

READ MORE: Parents sound alarm after toddler burned by metal plate at Île Perrot splash pad

After the accident, officials covered the metal plate with plywood.

Parents in Île Bizard say they don’t want to see the same thing happen again.

“We’ve heard of stories that kids have been injured and I think it would be a simple thing for them to just cover it up, for the safety of the younger kids,” said Île Bizard resident Josée Richard.

But the borough mayor says there’s no reason to be alarmed.

The company that designed the pad assured him that the plates are safe.

“They put two layers of paint on the plate, and an additional protective,” said Normand Marinacci. “So, it could be hot, but there’s no danger.”

Still, the borough doesn’t want to take any chances.

They say the metal plate will be covered with an additional surface in the next few days.

In the meantime, the pad will stay open.