Rural property where Colton Boushie was killed is up for sale
The rural property where Gerald Stanley is accused of killing Colten Boushie is up for sale.
Stanley has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Boushie, 22, on Aug. 9, 2016.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Stanley is also facing unsafe gun storage charges.
Boushie lived on the Red Pheasant First Nation, leading some of his supporters to say his killing was racially motivated.
Stanley’s supporters said he was just protecting his property.
The 150-acre Stanley Acreage in the rural municipality of Glenside has been listed for $399,000 and is advertised as an “excellent equine estate.”
Along with a four-bedroom bungalow, the property includes a detached garage, metal shop/riding area, a barn and a lean-to.
Stanley is back in court in March 2018 on the gun charges.
A trial date has not been set on the second-degree murder charge, but it could be held as early as this fall.
With files from Ryan Kessler
