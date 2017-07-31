It’s been 10 years since Cedrika Provencher disappeared

It’s 10 years to the day since the disappearance of young Quebec girl Cedrika Provencher, whose remains were finally found in December 2015.

READ MORE: Cedrika Provencher: Police resume search in wooded area where remains first found

Various events are planned in her hometown of Trois-Rivières Monday to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

READ MORE: Vigil commemorating Cedrika Provencher held in Trois-Rivières

One of them was an announcement by Cedrika’s grandfather about the creation of a new non-profit research centre aimed at preventing child abduction.

READ MORE: Quebec police say they have received 200 tips in Cedrika Provencher case

Henri Provencher told a news conference Monday the centre will foster innovation and new tools to prevent child kidnappings.

WATCH BELOW: Search for Cedrika

According to RCMP statistics, abductions by strangers remain quite rare.

READ MORE: Hundreds of officers on the scene as Cedrika Provencher investigation continues

The Mounties say 59 per cent of disappearances involving children in 2016 were solved within the first 24 hours, with the figure climbing to 92 per cent within a week.