Crime
July 31, 2017 12:59 pm
Updated: July 31, 2017 1:02 pm

It’s been 10 years since Cedrika Provencher disappeared

By The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Nine-year-old Cedrika Provencher disappeared near her home in Trois-Rivieres in 2007, prompting a massive and ultimately fruitless manhunt. This weekend, a group of hunters found her remains. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.

A A

It’s 10 years to the day since the disappearance of young Quebec girl Cedrika Provencher, whose remains were finally found in December 2015.

READ MORE: Cedrika Provencher: Police resume search in wooded area where remains first found

Story continues below

Various events are planned in her hometown of Trois-Rivières Monday to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

READ MORE: Vigil commemorating Cedrika Provencher held in Trois-Rivières

One of them was an announcement by Cedrika’s grandfather about the creation of a new non-profit research centre aimed at preventing child abduction.

READ MORE: Quebec police say they have received 200 tips in Cedrika Provencher case

Henri Provencher told a news conference Monday the centre will foster innovation and new tools to prevent child kidnappings.

WATCH BELOW: Search for Cedrika

According to RCMP statistics, abductions by strangers remain quite rare.

READ MORE: Hundreds of officers on the scene as Cedrika Provencher investigation continues

The Mounties say 59 per cent of disappearances involving children in 2016 were solved within the first 24 hours, with the figure climbing to 92 per cent within a week.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cedrika Provencher
Cedrika Provencher 10 years
Cedrika Provencher body
Cedrika Provencher found
child kidnappings
RCMP
remains found
Trois Rivieres

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News