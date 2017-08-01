Joe Fresh adds plus sizes to fall collection

Beginning this month, Canadian retail brand Joe Fresh will be offering extended sizes up to 22 in a selection of styles. They join a growing roster of brands that have recently built upon their plus-size offerings, including JC Penney and Nike.

“We are thrilled to expand our womenswear line and now offer a selection of our favourite styles in extended sizes,” Joe Fresh president Ian Freedman said in a statement. “As our brand continues to evolve, we are committed to providing customers with products that suit their needs while delivering the same style and value.”

As of Aug. 11, women will be able to choose from Joe Fresh’s fall must-haves, including polished floral pieces and modern moto jackets that will go up to size 22 and 3X.

Select styles, like this leopard print dress and sleeveless vest, will be available up to size 22.

Until recently, women larger than a size 10 were relegated to choose from a handful of brands, many of which were dominated by printed tent dresses and shapeless separates. But as the demand for plus sizes grows, the market is responding in kind.

According to market research firm NPD Group, sales for women’s plus-size clothing grew by 6 per cent in the U.S. in 2016, which was double the growth rate of overall apparel sales. A separate NPD study showed that the percentage of U.S. teens buying plus-size fashion nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016. The firm estimates that the plus-size fashion industry will grow by an annual average rate of 4 per cent, which will total $24 billion in sales by 2020.

The retail landscape isn’t the only area of the fashion industry that’s changing its attitude toward larger sizes. In the last year, both Vogue and Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue have featured a plus-size model on its covers for the first time. In both cases, the magazines were fronted by supermodel Ashley Graham.