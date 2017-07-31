Toronto Islands finally open to public after spring flooding

Toronto Island Park is now open to the public for the first time this summer after the popular destination was shut down in early May due to flooding.

Hot spots such as Centre Island, Centreville Theme Park, Ward’s Island and Hanlan’s Point are now accessible to visitors, however officials say some portions of the beaches may be operating at a “reduced state.”

Lifeguards will be on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Ferry service has also resumed but the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lineups at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

The peak period for lineups at the terminal is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so people are being advised to arrive at the ferry outside these hours to avoid the large crowds.

The first ferry departs from the mainland to Ward’s Island at 6:30 a.m. and from the mainland to Centre Island at 8 a.m.

City officials say some areas of Toronto Island Park, such as Olympic Island, are still experiencing flooding impacts and remain closed.

Signs have been posted to indicate areas that are closed and members of the public are cautioned to avoid restricted areas.

Meanwhile, event permit processing will begin once again. However, officials say they will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Permits that cannot be rescheduled or relocated will be refunded.

As for activities, businesses on the island are now open and the public can now visit Centreville Theme Park. Franklin Children’s Garden and the William Meany Maze are also operational.

Visitors can also rent canoes, kayaks and pedal boats from The Boat House.

Officials say there were more than 1.46 million visitors to the park last year with warm, sunny weekends seeing close to 20,000 people a day.