Chris Christie, nachos in hand, confronts baseball fan in apparent ballpark beef
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.
Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man’s face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.
Christie was loudly booed on July 18 at Citi Field in New York after snagging a foul ball during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mets.
Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night’s series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.