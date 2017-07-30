Urban farming business finds success in Saskatoon

Summer is a busy time for Jared and Rachel Regier.

The Saskatoon couple started Chain Reaction Urban Farm in the summer of 2015.

The urban farmers convert unused space into productive gardens. The produce is then delivered to customers weekly by bike from July until the start of October.

“They get 15 weeks of steady produce flowing to their door all summer long,” Regier said.

Because all the farm work is done by bike, if someone lives outside the delivery area within they city, they can pick up their produce at the Riversdale central location.

The pedal powered farm uses seven different plots of land across the city, growing vegetables anywhere from unused backyards to city boulevards.

“Once you have these tomatoes, and you have these carrots, and this lettuce and you go back to the grocery store, of course you’re going realize this is the best,” Regier explained .

Chain Reaction Urban Farm currently has 48 members. Noelle Chorney is one of them.

She said she decided to get a membership for both the quality of local food and the environmental aspects.

“The food doesn’t have to travel. There are no food miles at all involved with this. I think it depends on people’s priorities. If you like food that tastes good, go for it. If you like food that doesn’t have any impact on the environment, that’s also a good reason,” Chorney said.

Memberships range from $375 to $675 for the 15 weeks.

Currently memberships are sold out, and there’s a wait list. For now, Regier said he’s happy with the size of his business.

“We want to do more education because there’s a limit to what we can grow ourselves,” Regier said.

“We are two people working really hard and I don’t want to get into managing a factory of some kind, but there is still a need for more people in the city to grow food like this.”

“Find a patch of land in your backyard with some sun. Plant some seeds and start taking back your food.”