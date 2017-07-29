As the Formula E electric car race kicks off, the question is: Was it all worth it for Montreal?

On the grounds of the Formula E, Denis Coderre was all smiles Saturday morning.

The mayor was shaking hands and taking pictures with E-Race fans.

“It’s amazing, for me, it’s amazing to try other races,” Formula 1 fan Luis Felipe Martinez said.

The site was a showcase of all things electric: mini electric car races, electric delivery vehicles and of course, the race itself.

There were no lineups and plenty of empty seats on the stands.

Good news for those in attendance, but not for Coderre.

Leading up to the event, the mayor had to defend his decision to host the race: a multitude of traffic closures and dealing with business owners facing severe disruptions, insisting it would all pay off.

On Saturday, Coderre was still on the defensive.

“Enjoy the moment. The success of that event proves everything. So you know, you had your fun for the week, not it’s the people’s fun,” the mayor told reporters.

Many in attendance said more people need to give the Formula E a chance.

“Cities like these that take big risks that are going to pay off in the end — I’m very proud of our mayor right now,” Jonathan Mortreux told Global News.

Some who live in the area where the race is taking place didn’t share that sentiment.

Louisette Milhomme’s apartment is located just around the corner from the race site.

It’s surrounded by fences.

“I’m stuck here since Friday morning because it’s completely closed here,” Milhomme said.

“We don’t have the right to get out of here.”

Still, Coderre believes it was worth it.

“The world is watching us. You will have more than 20 million [people] every day who will watch this race and will see Montreal all over the place,” Coderre affirmed.

Ticket sales are one way of measuring the success of the event.

However the organizer –Evenko — won’t release the number of tickets sold, citing security reasons.

They don’t know if they will release the number once the event is done this Sunday, but according to their website, its not a sold-out event.