5 tractor trailer ‘chain reaction’ collision closes Hwy. 401 near Merlin Road for 3 hours
Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating after a collision involving five vehicles closed down eastbound lanes on the 401 on Friday.
At around 5:15 p.m. Friday, OPP responded to a five-vehicle “chain reaction” collision on Highway 401 near Merlin Road.
OPP said that a tractor-trailer stopped suddenly due to slow moving traffic in the construction zone, and was rear-ended by another tractor-trailer.
READ MORE: Police identify 26-year-old Mount Brydges woman as victim of Glendon Drive crash
Little is known about the collision at this time, but another three tractor-trailers were involved in the collision, according to the media release.
In total, five vehicles are said to have sustained a moderate amount of damage and had to be towed away.
READ MORE: OPP charge 2 drivers – one from London – with stunt driving
Eastbound lanes on Highway 401 were closed for approximately 3 hours to allow for the safe removal of all the tractor-trailers involved.
Three of the drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.