July 29, 2017 10:25 am
Updated: July 29, 2017 10:27 am

5 tractor trailer ‘chain reaction’ collision closes Hwy. 401 near Merlin Road for 3 hours

By Staff AM980

a Photo of the collision that shut down eastbound lanes for approximately 3 hours.

Chatham-Kent OPP
Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating after a collision involving five vehicles closed down eastbound lanes on the 401 on Friday.

At around 5:15 p.m. Friday, OPP responded to a five-vehicle “chain reaction” collision on Highway 401 near Merlin Road.

OPP said that a tractor-trailer stopped suddenly due to slow moving traffic in the construction zone, and was rear-ended by another tractor-trailer.

Little is known about the collision at this time, but another three tractor-trailers were involved in the collision, according to the media release.

In total, five vehicles are said to have sustained a moderate amount of damage and had to be towed away.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 401 were closed for approximately 3 hours to allow for the safe removal of all the tractor-trailers involved.

Three of the drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

 

 

