July 28, 2017 11:58 pm

Ottawa-bound Air Canada plane forced to return to Toronto because of engine trouble

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Air Canada Boeing 767 (767-300ER) wide-body airliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C., January 21, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
An Air Canada flight had to return to Toronto’s Pearson airport Friday night due to engine trouble.

Air Canada says emergency vehicles were on standby as Flight AC476 landed normally.

The flight bound for Ottawa had 175 passengers on board.

Air Canada says the pilots of the Boeing 767 detected an engine anomaly and the plane is being inspected by maintenance crews.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

