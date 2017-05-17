Canada
May 17, 2017 9:23 am

Toronto-bound Air Canada flight diverted after passenger allegedly tried to open cabin door

By Staff The Associated Press

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Fla., after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open a cabin door.

A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.

Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for “looking at him.”

They allege he then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would “only take one guy to take the plane down.”

He allegedly lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.

Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer.
