Toronto-bound Air Canada flight diverted after passenger allegedly tried to open cabin door

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Fla., after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open a cabin door.

A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.

Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for “looking at him.”

They allege he then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would “only take one guy to take the plane down.”

He allegedly lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.

Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer.