Man charged after ‘mock IED’ found inside suitcase at Pearson Airport granted bail

A 58-year-old American man accused of bringing a “mock improvised explosive device” to Toronto Pearson International airport which forced the grounding of a Chicago-bound United Airlines flight for several hours, has been granted bail.

Joseph Galaska was charged with one count of mischief after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers located a mock IED inside a suitcase in the pre-clearance area of the airport.

Peel Regional Police said their explosive disposal team examined the device and determined it was not a threat.

Galaska appeared in a Brampton, Ont. court on Friday and was granted $5,000 bail with conditions not to possess weapons or explosives. He is expected to be released once his son comes to get him over the weekend.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 24.

United Airlines flight 547, which was scheduled to depart Thursday at 7 a.m. and arrive at Chicago O’Hare airport at 10 a.m. ET, had its pre-clearance privileges revoked due to the security breach.

Passengers who spent nearly four hours on the tarmac had their plane taxied to an isolation area where they were eventually searched by American and Canadian border authorities before being released.

A U.S. customs spokesperson said Thursday the aircraft was inspected, including the rescreening of all travellers and baggage, and normal operations resumed after the plane was cleared.

Airport officials said the security breach had no impact on other airport operations.

VIDEO: Fake explosive device forced grounding of United Airlines flight at Toronto Pearson Airport