April 22, 2017
Updated: April 22, 2017 5:45 pm

Air Canada flight grounded after ‘suspicious substance’ found on board

An Air Canada Flight AC 920 from Toronto to Palm Beach was forced to land in a designated area at the Palm Beach International Airport for investigation after a “suspicious substance” was found on board.

As the flight was approaching, officials on the ground got a call from the cockpit, airport spokesperson Cassandra Davis told Global News.

“The flight came in and said it had a suspicious substance on board,” Davis said.

The flight was directed to a secure area but after the substance was analyzed by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials team, it was deemed safe, the Palm Beach Post reported.

A spokesperson for Air Canada told Global News that flight AC 920 was at the gate after being cleared by authorities.

