First-ever goat extravaganza takes over Moose Jaw

The three-day goat extravaganza is, not surprisingly, about all things goat. The event is held at the exhibition grounds at the Golden Mile Arena.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan Goat Breeders Association, president Corbin St. John said Moose Jaw’s first-ever goat show is about raising awareness about an industry on the rise.

“It’s an up and coming industry and it’s only going to get bigger… the big thing is getting the word out to the public and telling them we are here,” he said.

“We’ve got some guest speakers from the States, presentations on goat diseases. We’ve got some feed company, doing presentations on feed and minerals,” St. John said.

There are more than 225 goats registered at the extravaganza, drawing breeders from across the country.

“We’re from Merritt, B.C. and we’re here to show. It’s a triple sanction show so it’s 3 shows in one so it’s worth the drive,” dairy goat breeder Chad Sprietsma said.