SPCA hoping for help with stray dog found behind Kamloops fire evacuation lines

Kamloops SPCA staff are hoping someone can help a friendly dog that was found wandering behind fire evacuation lines.

Badger, described by staff as a “sweet girl,” is a six-year-old border collie-corgi mix.

READ MORE: Kamloops pet shelter organizer calls for provincial animal disaster relief program

She has multiple tumours along both mammary glands and an umbilical hernia due to her having had so many puppies in her short lifetime, according to BC SPCA Kamloops and district branch manager Alyssa Kyllo.

“We don’t know exactly what she’s been through, but it is clear her health and well-being were neglected for some time,” Kyllo said.

Badger will need intensive surgery that has to be split into two procedures and comes at an estimated cost of about $3,000.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfires impacting wildlife ‘evacuees’ are getting care in Delta

Wildfires are still burning in the province and there are 23 special provincial constables along with BC SPCA staff and volunteers working the front lines trying to reunite animals with their guardians as well as feed and water the animals left behind.

“Even with how crazy it’s been with the wildfires, animals like Badger still need our help,” Kyllo said in a statement.

“We just want to help her have a second chance, in a loving home.”

Badger will be available for adoption once her surgeries are done and she’s made a complete recovery.

To help Badger or other animals like her, visit the BC SPCA medical emergency website.