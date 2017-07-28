COMMENTARY: Europe under attack while the politically correct fiddle?

Are migrants and refugee claimants, and one group in particular, abusing the welcome extended them by engaging in a crime wave across Europe in which women of the host nations are frequently the targets for sexual abuse, assault and rape?

Let’s back up for a moment.

Mention the European Union facing a threat and Brexit is the immediate consensus issue. Not so fast. Hardly so simple. Not to suggest the Brexit process is simple.

Following an ill-advised national election called by U.K. PM Theresa May, after which her Conservative Party majority government skidded to a minority status requiring a political dance partner from Northern Ireland, achieving the U.K.’s exit from the European Union is arguably more challenging.

Brexit, though, is not the only significant challenge to the Brussels bureaucracy which enforces the conditions agreed to by EU member states.

The massive influx of refugee claimants and migrants from the Middle East and North Africa has destabilized the European Union on its eastern front.

The European Commission, in an attempt to redistribute a huge influx of migrants and refugee claimants and thereby reduce pressure on the more prosperous EU partner nations exposed to the brunt of a non-stop mass migration, has begun legal action against Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. The three countries are defying an EU demand they open their borders.

Hungary held a referendum on the issue and almost 98 per cent who voted sided with closing the nation’s borders. Since only just over 40 per cent of eligible voters participated and the minimum number set for the referendum to be binding was 50 per cent, those who side with the EU declare the referendum to have failed.

Wrong, says Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The referendum is binding.

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, pointing the finger of blame for the mass migration into Europe at billionaire George Soros, declared “the primary task, duty and responsibility of Hungary’s government is to protect the security of the country and the people of Hungary, and accordingly it will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that illegal immigrants cannot come here.”

Slovakia is firmly aligned with Hungary, as is Poland, which has not accepted even a single allotted refugee.

The people of Switzerland, in 2014, in a national referendum by a slim majority of 50.3 per cent voted for the “Stop Mass Migration” initiative. More than 50 per cent of Swiss Cantons (or provinces) similarly voted against permitting an unchecked flow of migrants into the nation.

The federal government is constitutionally bound to follow the will of the people.

Luzi Stamm, former vice-president of the Swiss People’s Party told Swiss television: “This is an enormously important decision and instead of free movement of people, quotas have to be introduced.” Mr. Stamm will join us on air at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday.

One of the fundamental concerns about unchecked migrant flow across the Alps was an increase in crime.

This brings me to another guest who joins us Saturday.

Dr. Cheryl Benard was program director of the Initiative for Middle Eastern Youth and the Alternative Strategies Initiative within the RAND Corporation’s National Security Research Division. Her publications include Civil Democratic Islam, one of the books found in Osama bin Laden’s library during the U.S. Navy SEALS raid on his Pakistani compound.

Dr. Benard wrote an article for nationalinterest.org titled “I’ve Worked with Refugees for Decades. Europe’s Afghan Crime Wave is Mind-Boggling.”

Following the initial euphoria of welcoming trainloads of the displaced into European nations, Germany perhaps most notably, Dr. Benard writes about “the large and growing incidence of sexual assaults committed by refugees against local women. These were not of the cultural-misunderstanding-date-rape sort, but were vicious, no-preamble attacks on random girls and women, often committed by gangs or packs of young men.”

Initially, writes Dr. Benard, the courts, media and governments tried to sweep the assaults under the rug, but more attacks were carried out in the open, in daylight and required local citizens to step in and stop the assaults. Courts were handing out prison sentences.

Then, writes Benard “And with the official acknowledgment and public reporting, a weird and puzzling footnote emerged. Most of the assaults were being committed by refugees of one particular nationality: by Afghans.

Dr. Benard, who joins me from Europe at 3:05 p.m. (ET) Saturday, continues: “This is not an article that has been fun for me to write. I have worked on issues related to refugees for much of my professional life, from the Pakistani camps during the Soviet Occupation of Afghanistan, to Yemen, Sudan, Thailand, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Lebanon, Bosnia, Nicaragua and Iraq and have deep sympathy for their plight. But nowhere had I encountered a phenomenon like this one. I had seen refugees trapped in circumstances that made ‘them’ vulnerable to rape, by camp guards or soldiers. But of the refugees to become perpetrators of this crime in the place that had given them asylum? That was something new. Further, my personal and professional life has endowed me with many Afghan and Afghan American friends, and there is nothing collectively psychopathic about them. They are doctors, shopkeepers, owners of Japanese restaurants, airport sedan drivers, entrepreneurs, IT experts, salesladies at Macy’s — they’re like everyone else. The parent generation tends to be a bit stiff, formal and etiquette conscious. It is impossible to imagine any of them engaging in the sort of outlandish, bizarre and primitive sexual aggression their young compatriots are becoming infamous for. Yet here we are.”

Is there a plan at work? Dr. Benard raises that possibility and she will discuss this and the entire issue with us on air.

Roy Green is the host of The Roy Green Show and a commentator for Global News.