U.S. Senator John McCain returning to Arizona to begin cancer treatment

Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, is returning to Arizona to begin radiation and chemotherapy.

In a statement Friday, his office said he will undergo further treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix while maintaining his work schedule. The senator, who won a sixth term last year, plans to return to Washington at the end of Congress’ August recess.

“In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Senator McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic. On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Senator McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess,” read the statement.

The 80-year-old McCain had a blood clot removed about his left eye earlier this month and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

He returned to the Senate on Tuesday, casting a crucial vote to move ahead on health care legislation. Early Friday morning, he dashed GOP hopes on legislation by opposing a repeal measure.

