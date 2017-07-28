Alberta government continues focus on increasing midwife options with services in Fort Saskatchewan

Expecting mothers wanting to use the services of a midwife will now be able to do so in Fort Saskatchewan.

On Friday, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital is now offering midwife services.

The government is focusing on increasing midwife services because more women are choosing the practice, Hoffman said.

“The support midwives provide makes a tremendous difference to new moms and dads and I’m proud we’re investing in a service that helps so many newborns get a good start in life.”

“Our families deserve to stay right here at home as they welcome their new family member. This is a wonderful addition to our health care services in Fort Saskatchewan,” Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur said.

The 2016 provincial budget provided a funding increase of $11 million over the course of three years, which will allow about 400 more midwife-assisted births each year — an increase of about 30 per cent.

As part of this funding increase, the government asked Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Association of Midwives to target growth in under-served communities. The two sides came to a two-year agreement earlier this year.

“The Alberta Association of Midwives is really glad to see more options opening up for families who want to birth with a midwife in smaller centres around Alberta,” Nicole Matheson, with Alberta Association of Midwives, said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our health care partners to address barriers to the sustainable growth of midwifery in Alberta.”

The province said since 2009, there has been a 229 per cent increase in the number of midwives practicing in Alberta. As of January 2013, registered midwives are governed by the College of Alberta Midwives.

The province said midwives currently assist with about five per cent of pregnancies in Alberta.

It’s expected by 2018-2019, just under 4,000 births in Alberta will be under the care of a midwife.