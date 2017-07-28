Husband charged with killing wife on Alaska cruise ship during ‘murder mystery’ dinner

A man has been charged with killing his wife onboard an Alaskan cruise ship Tuesday night while passengers were enjoying a murder-mystery-themed dinner.

According to FBI court documents, Kenneth Manzanares was charged with murder after he was found with blood on his hands and clothes, and with blood spread throughout the cabin on the Princess Cruises ship Tuesday night.

Kristy Manzanares, 39, was found with a severe head wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger told Alaska’s KTVA that he and his wife were in their cabin when he heard screaming.

“It was evening for us, I had turned in and my wife was taking a shower and I heard terrible screaming, I mean you knew it wasn’t normal,” Charles Rowlen told the news station. “And it sounded like two or three ladies or girls, definitely women screaming.”

Rowlen said his wife went out and looked over their balcony and saw a man covered in blood.

“My wife’s a registered nurse, she thought he was going to jump over the rail, and at one point he put his hand on the rail and set his rear on it, but she started yelling ‘Get back in’ and the ship announced, ‘Get a security team to that area,” Rowlen told the news station.

Speaking with CBS News, passenger Chris Ceman said he was across the hall from where the killing happened.

“One of the little girls from that room came running out, calling for help that her parents had been in a fight. She sounded pretty desperate, but the crew came up as quickly as they could,” Ceman told CBS.

As the incident was unfolding, other passengers were being entertained at a “murder mystery” dinner, adding to the confusion.

“Some of the people that were in the murder mystery you know thought that they were just playing a hoax on them,” another passenger told CBS News.

According to court documents, several people went to the room before first responders arrived and saw the man in the room and his wife on the floor covered in blood. A man asked the suspect what had happened and, according to the documents responded: “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Manzanares then grabbed his wife’s body and tried to drag her to the balcony, but the man stopped him, Watson wrote. The name of the man was not included in the complaint.

A ship security officer handcuffed Manzanares, who was held in a nearby cabin, authorities said.

While the FBI searched him, Manzanares said, “‘My life is over,”‘ the complaint states.

–with files from the Associated Press