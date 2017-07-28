Edmonton road closures, detours expected for ITU Triathlon event

Residents can expect delays around Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park Friday and Saturday as the ITU World Triathlon gets underway.

A variety of events for different ages and skill levels will take place both days while the elite men and women’s competitions will be held Saturday.

There will be road closures during the event as well as potential delays and detours for those headed to destinations around the course map.

Hawrelak Park will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. on Friday until the end of the day on Saturday.

ETS Route 128 and 130 will detour on both days as well.

Golfers headed to the Victoria Golf Course and Driving Range on Saturday will only be able to access River Valley Road via 105 Street or Victoria Park Road.

There will be limited or no access into or out of Emily Murphy Park, including the boat launch, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be limited or no access into or out of Government House Park on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Other road closures in the city include:

Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Emily Murphy Park Road and Mayfair overpass, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 110 Street to 116 Street

111 Street, from 90 Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

90 Avenue, from 110 Street to 111 Street

Saturday from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to 107 Avenue

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

Saskatchewan Drive, from 87 Avenue to 116 Street

116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Saskatchewan Drive to Hawrelak Park

116 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

There will be a free shuttle service between Windsor Car Park and Hawrelak Park starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Spectators are being encouraged to bike, walk, take public transit or use the shuttle to watch the event.