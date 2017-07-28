Witnesses say discarded cigarette may have started Martin Mountain wildfire

The Martin Mountain wildfire continues to burn near Monte Lake this morning and remains an estimated 150 hectares in size.

The fire broke out quickly on Wednesday, prompting an evacuation order and a local state of emergency.

While the B.C. Wildfire Service has not confirmed how this wildfire started, witnesses tell Global News they believe a flicked cigarette started the fire.

“We saw a small puff of smoke on the side of the road and as we got closer we saw a bit of flames,” said one of the witnesses, Darcy Lynn Galbraith.

“We pulled over, got water bottles and started trying to throw the water on the fire. We were both in flip flops so we couldn’t stomp it out safely. Once our bottles were empty the fire took off up the mountain and through the fence. The tree was gone within a minute, if that.”

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Crews have been able to contain 30 per cent of this fire but one home is believed to have been destroyed in the blaze.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help a family who says their home was destroyed.

In Monte Lake, where there are unconfirmed reports a home has been destroyed. (Photo from Wed eve) @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/mZkr2MUFYj — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) July 28, 2017

Wildfire officials are warning everyone that one spark from a campfire is all it takes to spark a blaze.

“One spark is all it’s going to take,” Kelowna fire inspector Rick Euper said. “We could lose [a] hillside in a matter of seconds.”

A state of emergency remains in B.C. due to the wildfires burning around the province.

MAP: Location of fires burning around B.C.

Viewer sent in some photos of the fire near Monte Lake: #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/IVg5ofBT4Z — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) July 27, 2017

-With files from Nadia Stewart and Lauren Pullen