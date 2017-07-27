Monte Lake wildfire behaviour subsides; covers 150 hectares

A wildfire burning near Monte Lake northwest of Vernon was estimated at 150 hectares Thursday morning, up from 100 hectares the night before.

BC Wildfire Service spokesperson, Max Birkner, says the fire behaviour has subsided into a smouldering ground fire.

The uncontained blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon and is burning northeast away from Highway 97.

The highway was closed but is expected to reopen Thursday morning.

Fifty-eight properties are under evacuation orders with the same number placed on alert status.

Birkner couldn’t say if any structures were burned.

Thirty-one firefighters worked the blaze overnight with fresh crews being added Thursday. Skimmer aircraft have also been deployed.