Pride London outdoor festival starts Friday at Victoria Park

The Pride London Festival is entering its final weekend and it’s expected to be a busy one.

Friday marks Day 8 of the event and the kickoff to Pride’s outdoor festival in Victoria Park.

READ MORE: London couple feels ‘violated’ after pride flag burned with cigarettes

Organizers say they’ll have delicious food, drinks and entertainment from local acts throughout the weekend. Admission to the park is free.

It’ll run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Pride London Festival will wrap up on Sunday with the 23rd Annual Pride Parade in the afternoon.

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs along Queens Avenue. It will start at the Western Fair District parking lot at Ontario Street and finish at Wellington Street at Wolfe Street at Victoria Park.

READ MORE: City of London hosts first ever Run with Pride event

For more information, visit the Pride London Festival website here.