the city of London hosts its first ever Run with Pride event

All runners in London will have their chance to celebrate Pride with the first RBC Run with Pride event.

The event gets underway at 9 a.m. Sunday, at Wonderland gardens. It is a 1km & 5km fun run/walk open for those of all ages to join.

Every participant will receive a finisher medal.

Proceeds from this event will benefit both Family Service Thames Valley & Pride London Festival.

for more information on the event, you can visit RBC Run with Pride.

For more coverage of the London Pride festival, you can check out the AM980 events page for a full list of events happening over the course of the week.