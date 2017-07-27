SilverStar resort near Vernon takes precautions because of wildfire threat

The wildfire risk has prompted officials with the SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon to limit access to the trail network, affecting bicyclists and hikers.

Effective Monday, the mountain trail system will be open daily from 10am-5pm except Wednesdays and Fridays when the trails close at 7:30 in the evening.

“We are restricting access to the trails outside of operational hours as our response to an emergency at that time could be delayed and with limited resources,” states a SilverStar news release.

Additional security staff will enforce the restriction and advisory signs will be posted.

The fire risk at the resort is rated high while lower down the mountain it’s extreme.

Smoking at the resort is only allowed in designated areas in the village centre.