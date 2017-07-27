Man pulled from South Saskatchewan River wanted by police

A man who was pulled from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon early Thursday morning was wanted by police.

Someone heard the man swimming in the river just north of the University Bridge at around 3 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Body of missing swimmer recovered from South Saskatchewan River

When police and fire personnel arrived and tried to pull him out of the river, he became combative.

He was restrained and taken safely to shore.

The 25-year-old man was found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer and ticketed under the city’s swimming bylaw.