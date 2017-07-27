Crime
Man pulled from South Saskatchewan River wanted by police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant pulled from the South Saskatchewan River.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A man who was pulled from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon early Thursday morning was wanted by police.

Someone heard the man swimming in the river just north of the University Bridge at around 3 a.m. CT.

When police and fire personnel arrived and tried to pull him out of the river, he became combative.

He was restrained and taken safely to shore.

The 25-year-old man was found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer and ticketed under the city’s swimming bylaw.

