Serious crash closes section of Major Mackenzie Drive in Kleinburg, Ont.

A two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Major Mackenzie Drive in Kleinburg, Ont., Thursday morning.

York Regional Police said the collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Major Mackenzie Drive between Highway 27 and Islington Avenue.

Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Major Mackenzie Drive will be closed to traffic for the investigation.

There’s no timeline when the roadway will reopen.