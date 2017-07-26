Ontario man who had double amputation gets life back year after horrific motorcycle crash

In one year, West Park Healthcare Centre’s amputee rehabilitation program in west Toronto helped 28-year-old Edward Urquhart get his life back after surviving a horrific motorcycle crash which resulted in the loss of both of his legs.

“I looked down and saw that I was missing my leg,” said Urquhart.

“My instant thoughts were, ‘I know they have technology to fix these types of injuries. I just want to be in the gym and get working to get back on my feet.’”

“When Edward arrived he was immobile,” said West Park Healthcare Centre specialist Dr. Steven Dilkas.

“He required assistance with all his daily activities. He required a motorized wheelchair for the first little bit and here he is, one year later, independent with his prosthetic devices doing everything that he did prior to his amputations.”

Approximately 200,000 Canadians are living with limb loss, of which more than 100,000 are under the age of 65.

“West Park is the only centre in the GTA that has an in-house prosthetics facility where we can make prosthesis on the spot and fix them if the need arises,” said Dilkas.

Urquhart said he attributes his recovery to the birth of his son Eric, now three months old, as well as the love and support from his partner Andrea and his family.

“For now I’d just like to enjoy my new son and continue to live an active lifestyle and eventually return to a work environment,” said Urquhart.