Weather
July 26, 2017 10:23 pm

Boaters stranded in the Rideau Canal are making the most of their unexpected delay

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: High water levels on Historic Rideau Canal has caused some boaters to overnight at certain locks we talked to them about the situation

A A

Dozens of boaters have been left stranded along the Rideau Canal because of this week’s heavy rain.

Parks Canada was forced to close all but a handful of the lock stations Tuesday due to high water levels.

“Monday’s event was unprecedented in terms of the amount of rain we saw and the intensity that we saw it, there were historic levels in some areas” according to John Festarini with Ontario Waterway.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Residents near recently reopened Kingston Mills Road fear flood fallout

One of those stranded boaters is Berrlin Collins from Colorado.

He and his wife are content with their longer stay at Upper Brewers Lock.

“We partied yesterday afternoon for several hours and, believe it or not, we actually had 12 people inside the boat —- we had appetizers and drinks, we were having a good time.”

READ MORE: Heavy rain causes flooding of many Kingston properties

Parks Canada officials are optimistic that the canal will be fully open with in the next 24 to 48 hours.

This marks the second time this boating season that high water levels have impacted the historic waterway, as the opening of the season was delayed by about a week.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CKWS TV
high water levels
Kingston
kingston mills closed due to high water levels
of
rideau canal closed
stranded boaters
stranded boaters on rideau canal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News