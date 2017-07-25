Politics
July 25, 2017 9:36 pm
Updated: July 25, 2017 9:46 pm

Donald Trump says he is working to ‘create a new immigration system’ for U.S.

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Youngstown Ohio Tuesday said he's got people working on a new immigration system that would be "merit-based."

President Donald Trump says he is working with a pair of Republican senators to “create a new immigration system for America.”

Trump is endorsing legislation introduced by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue that would put new limits on legal immigration. At a campaign-style rally Tuesday in Ohio, he said,

“We want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers” and one that “protects our economy.”

Trump is also trumpeting his administration’s tough approach to illegal immigration and illegal gangs.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s communications chief Anthony Scaramucci prepared to ‘fire everybody’ for leaking

Trump says that “people are screaming from their windows, ‘Thank you, thank you’ ” to the border patrol and his Homeland Security secretary.

WATCH:  In March, Trump claimed illegal immigration fell by 61 per cent

He’s also applauding what he says is a tougher approach to rooting out gangs. Trump says law enforcement is “not doing it in a politically correct fashion.”

He says: “our guys are rougher than their guys.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

