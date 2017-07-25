Donald Trump says he is working to ‘create a new immigration system’ for U.S.
President Donald Trump says he is working with a pair of Republican senators to “create a new immigration system for America.”
Trump is endorsing legislation introduced by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue that would put new limits on legal immigration. At a campaign-style rally Tuesday in Ohio, he said,
“We want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers” and one that “protects our economy.”
Trump is also trumpeting his administration’s tough approach to illegal immigration and illegal gangs.
READ MORE: Donald Trump’s communications chief Anthony Scaramucci prepared to ‘fire everybody’ for leaking
Trump says that “people are screaming from their windows, ‘Thank you, thank you’ ” to the border patrol and his Homeland Security secretary.
WATCH: In March, Trump claimed illegal immigration fell by 61 per cent
He’s also applauding what he says is a tougher approach to rooting out gangs. Trump says law enforcement is “not doing it in a politically correct fashion.”
He says: “our guys are rougher than their guys.”
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.