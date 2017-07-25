Donald Trump says he is working to ‘create a new immigration system’ for U.S.

President Donald Trump says he is working with a pair of Republican senators to “create a new immigration system for America.”

Trump is endorsing legislation introduced by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue that would put new limits on legal immigration. At a campaign-style rally Tuesday in Ohio, he said,

“We want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers” and one that “protects our economy.”

Trump is also trumpeting his administration’s tough approach to illegal immigration and illegal gangs.

Trump says that “people are screaming from their windows, ‘Thank you, thank you’ ” to the border patrol and his Homeland Security secretary.

He’s also applauding what he says is a tougher approach to rooting out gangs. Trump says law enforcement is “not doing it in a politically correct fashion.”

He says: “our guys are rougher than their guys.”