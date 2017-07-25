International Overdose Awareness Day coming to Kelowna

If anyone knows about the opioid crisis, it’s Helen Jennens of Kelowna.

She lost her two sons to overdoses — one in 2011, the other last year.

With the loss of her two sons to drugs, Jennens has been campaigning to raise awareness about the overdose crisis and has turned to the mayor of Kelowna for help.

“I thought the first thing we needed to do was have the mayor proclaim that in Kelowna that this, in fact, is International Overdose Awareness Day,” Jennens said.

Mayor Colin Basran was more than happy to oblige and signed the proclamation.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re acknowledging it because we can no longer just sweep it under the carpet and pretend it just doesn’t exist. It’s killing people in our community,” said Basran.

Jennens wants to hold the vigil at the Sails in downtown Kelowna August 31. She said she hopes that pharmacists show up to the event.

“I’d like the pharmacies in town to perhaps be there and be ready to hand out free Naloxone kits to people who might need them,” Jennens said.

Jennens admits the inaugural event might be a low-key affair, but with more than 900 overdose deaths last year, and B.C. being on track for another 1300 deaths this year, she said the crisis can no longer be ignored.

“Maybe after overdose deaths in British Columbia, people will start getting the idea that it’s really important that we look after this problem,” Jennens said.