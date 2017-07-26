Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Very little change is in the forecast as an upper ridge will continue to dominate our weather pattern.

We may see a few more clouds today when a weakening cold front pushes into BC, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Daytime highs will stay above seasonal through the forecast period.

Today’s daytime high range: 28C to 36C

~ Duane/Wesla