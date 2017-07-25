Annual Rose of Hope Golf Tournament continues to raise thousands for Cancer Care in Kingston

A field of 150 took to the Cataraqui Country Club for the 19th Annual Rose of Hope Womens’ Golf Tournament Tuesday to raise money for cancer care.

In the history of this tournament, it has raised over $1.3 million for breast cancer care in Kingston.

Sherri McCullough, the tournament chair, says it works because the people are generous and kind and realize how fortunate they are and give back.

“We’re in the middle of a three-year pledge which is going to the breast surgery reconstruction program right here at our Kingston hospitals,” said McCullough.

The golfers support breast cancer survivor Liz Adamson — a teacher and a mother of two who has benefited from the fundraising drive.

“Especially because I just went through it, I see the benefits that the money and the fundraiser have firsthand. So it means a lot that all these women are getting together for other women,” said Adamson.

Susan Creasy, a Rose of Hope committee member, is encouraging others like Adamson to share their story to show the reality of breast cancer. “It makes it real and it’s something that many of us have had somebody in our families, or friends or work associates touched by cancer. “

This year, the Rose of Hope tournament set a goal of raising a record amount of $100,000.