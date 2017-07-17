EXCLUSIVE: Montreal letter carrier delivers messages of hope to breast cancer blogger

Franco Frenna has been delivering mail on the same route in Côte Saint-Luc for four years.

Every letter and package are delivered with care, but one home is exceptionally special to him.

“One day, I had a parcel that belonged to a Lindsey Hope, but there was no address and there was no returning address,” said Frenna.

Known on social media as Lindsey Hope, Frenna googled the name and eventually found out about Lindsey Finkelstein‘s story.

Finkelstein was diagnosed with breast cancer last October and underwent a double mastectomy.

A few weeks ago, she graduated from chemotherapy.

Frenna said, like many people, her story touched him.

So after delivering the parcel to her home, he started writing messages on every single letter he delivered to her.

“Most of the time, I would write happy faces, some sort of emoji or sometimes, a writing on it, like ‘have a good day’, or ‘smile’ or ‘chin up’. Anything that could help out through the process,” said Frenna.

On Monday, Finkelstein and Frenna met for the very first time.

For Finkelstein, she was finally able to put a face to countless kind messages written on her mail.

“Every single time I get a letter that’s addressed to me and I see either a smile, have a good day, or an actual smiley face, I literally smile and it’s just so sweet,” said Finkelstein.

Even though Frenna had never met Finkelstein, he says, taking the extra time to send her well wishes, was the only human thing to do.

“She hit a speed bump in her life and anything helps,” said Frenna. “When you’re all the way at the bottom, the way I see it is there’s only one way, you gotta go up. So, any little thing helps. If you’re having a bad day and you take a look at your letter and you see a happy face, it’s the little things that count.”