Premier Kathleen Wynne to lead trade mission to China, Vietnam

Premier Kathleen Wynne will be leading a trade mission to China and Vietnam later this year.

TORONTO – Premier Kathleen Wynne will be leading a trade mission to China and Vietnam this fall.

It is her third mission to China, which she says is a direct reflection of how important the partnership is, with two-way trade topping $42 billion last year.

The mission starts in Beijing on Nov. 23, then travels to Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Wynne says this is the first time an Ontario premier has gone on a trade mission to Vietnam, where she will visit Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

She says two-way trade between Ontario and Vietnam has tripled since 2012, to more than $3 billion last year.

The mission is set to focus on partnerships in medical technologies, science and technology, and the agri-food sector, with businesses who want to join being asked to express their interest.

