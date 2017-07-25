Premier Kathleen Wynne to lead trade mission to China, Vietnam

TORONTO – Premier Kathleen Wynne will be leading a trade mission to China and Vietnam this fall.

It is her third mission to China, which she says is a direct reflection of how important the partnership is, with two-way trade topping $42 billion last year.

The mission starts in Beijing on Nov. 23, then travels to Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

READ MORE: Premier Kathleen Wynne to attend meeting of U.S. governors to talk trade, opioids

Wynne says this is the first time an Ontario premier has gone on a trade mission to Vietnam, where she will visit Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

She says two-way trade between Ontario and Vietnam has tripled since 2012, to more than $3 billion last year.

The mission is set to focus on partnerships in medical technologies, science and technology, and the agri-food sector, with businesses who want to join being asked to express their interest.