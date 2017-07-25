Snow leopard cub dies at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo says one of the three snow leopard cubs born at the facility earlier this year has died of pneumonia as a result of an infection.

The month-old cub died on June 15, the zoo said, and the cause was revealed by a post-mortem examination.

The other snow leopard cubs are doing well, but the zoo said they required treatment after it was determined they had also been exposed to the Bordetella bronchiseptica bacteria which their father, Kota, carries.

“The veterinary team was able to provide medical treatment to the remaining cubs as they too were beginning to show signs of Bordetella infection including persistent coughing similar to whooping cough,” the zoo said in a statement to the media.

The zoo released new footage of first-time mom, Ena, interacting with her cubs on Tuesday. The animals will continue to be off-exhibit for the next several weeks.

READ MORE: Toronto Zoo announces arrival of leopard and cheetah cubs amid strike

The zoo experienced something of a baby boom this spring, with 10 exotic cats — three snow leopards, two clouded leopards and five cheetahs — born within four weeks through conservation breeding programs. All of the three species are endangered or at risk.

The zoo announced the new arrivals while the facility was closed during a month-long strike of its unionized staff, including zookeepers. It re-opened on June 15.