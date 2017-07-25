Visit to Halifax gets a little messy for the Stanley Cup after donairs eaten out of it

Drinking beer out of the Stanley Cup is normal for winners of hockey’s biggest prize but on Monday, the cup had a unique day when donairs were eaten out of it.

Slow-cooked meat and sweet garlic sauce were devoured out of the cup as customers of Tony’s Famous Donairs on Robie Street took a turn at having their fill of Halifax’s official food.

It was all part of the day that Ryan Bowness, a professional scout with the Pittsburgh Penguins, had with the cup.

READ MORE: Natal Day chair says Sidney Crosby welcome in Halifax parade, negotiations ongoing

He visited his alma mater, Saint Mary’s University, where the keeper of the cup, Philip Pritchard, snapped a photo.

It was definitely a more subdued visit to Halifax for the Stanley Cup than what is anticipated when Sidney Crosby will bring it to town on August 7.

Crosby will celebrate his 30th birthday by taking part in the Halifax Natal Day parade — a civic holiday celebrating the city’s founding.