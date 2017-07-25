Memorial golf tournament to celebrate life of toddler Harrison McKinnon

Harrison McKinnon was a fighter. He fought for months.

On June 17, he lost his battle.

“Our beautiful, sensitive, thoughtful, cuddly, funny and infinitely brave first-born baby boy peacefully gave up his fight and left all his pain and suffering behind,” his obituary read.

Harrison died not from cancer, his family said, but from an infection that set in as a result of the side effects of his treatment.

He was two years old.

Weeks later, his family is moving on. And they haven’t given up.

They’ve organized a golf tournament at the Quarry Golf Club in their young son’s name. Funds raised from the Harrison McKinnon Memorial Golf Tournament will go to the Children’s Oncology Group Foundation, which researches adolescent and children’s cancer.

The tournament takes place Sept. 15 in the Peterborough area, on what would have been Harrison’s third birthday.

The day isn’t just about golf. There’s music, dinner, a live and silent auction, and fireworks in the evening to celebrate Harrison’s birthday.

Tournament organizers are looking for donations for the live and silent auction.

Anyone who wants to sign up can call Quarry Golf Club or visit the tournament’s Facebook page.