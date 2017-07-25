Vicki Mowat candidate for Saskatchewan NDP in Saskatoon Fairview byelection

Vicki Mowat has been nominated as the Saskatchewan NDP’s candidate in the upcoming Saskatoon Fairview byelection.

In accepting the nomination, Mowat said the byelection is a chance for voters to send a message to the Saskatchewan Party.

READ MORE: Saskatoon byelection important for both major parties, professor says

“The Sask. Party has made heartless cuts to the services people rely on in this province and people are fed up,” Mowat said in a release.

“This byelection is an opportunity for the people of this constituency to send a clear message that the Sask. Party needs to stop making Saskatchewan people pay the price for their mismanagement, scandal and waste.”

Cameron Scott, a Saskatoon Public School Board trustee, has been acclaimed as the Saskatchewan Party candidate.

READ MORE: Cameron Scott running for Saskatchewan Party in Saskatoon Fairview byelection

Mowat, who is the executive assistant to the associate dean of aboriginal affairs at the University of Saskatchewan, is no stranger to running for office.

She ran for the seat in the 2016 provincial election, losing by 182 seats to the Saskatchewan Party’s Jennifer Campeau.

The seat became vacant when Campeau resigned in June to take a position with mining company Rio Tinto.

A date for the byelection has not been set, but must be called within six months of the seat becoming vacant.