National Chief Perry Bellegarde defends decision to not attend Premiers’ meeting

The Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) chief Perry Bellegarde was on Global News Morning, ahead of the AFN’s Annual General Assembly which is being held this week in Regina.

He defended the AFN’s recent decision to not attend the annual Premiers’ meeting, saying that their presence there would not be given enough weight anyway.

“The day before, they have a prep meeting, maybe a half a day with the Indigenous Peoples. We’re not even included as part of their formal agenda,” Bellegarde said.

“What came to light in the last year for me as National Chief was that they have so many federal government tables and provincial government tables where these two levels of government are talking about things like the health accord, things like the environment, things like the economy, all things that impact on First Nations people.”

Bellegarde was one of three Indigenous leaders who boycotted the meeting this year.

While Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall expressed disappointment in their absence, Bellegarde said there were attempts by some of the provinces to shut First Nations leadership out.

He said correspondence was sent between the provincial government and the federal government, lobbying the feds for “assistance on trying to limit our participation.”

“We said: ‘We have to send a strong message here that that is not acceptable’,” Bellegarde said.

Above all, Bellegarde stressed the importance of regular consultations with local chiefs, saying governments should prioritize those relationships.

“The most important relationship is not so much with the AFN, but do you have a respectful relationship with the chiefs and leaders in your territories and provinces? They should be meeting regularly.”

The AFN’s Annual General Assembly runs Tuesday to Thursday.