Grenade launcher goes missing after falling out of police vehicle on Golden Ears Bridge: RCMP
An unusual search is underway after a non-lethal grenade launcher fell off the back of a police vehicle near B.C.’s Golden Ears Bridge.
A 40mm Abrams airborne multi-launcher and a large case containing ammunition went missing Sunday before 7:30 a.m.
Online descriptions of the equipment say the multi-launcher is used by tactical teams to control crowds by firing ammunition such as pepper spray and rubber bullets.
The police officer discovered the items were gone after a passing motorist alerted him that his truck canopy was open. The officer pulled over and realized a green camouflage bag containing the multi-launcher and a black backpack containing assorted electronic equipment were missing.
“We are very concerned about the loss of these items and are doing all we can to locate them,” RCMP S/Sgt. Annie Linteau said. “We ask anyone who locates these items to refrain from handling them and to call police immediately.
– With files from The Canadian Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.