Grenade launcher goes missing after falling out of police vehicle on Golden Ears Bridge: RCMP

An unusual search is underway after a non-lethal grenade launcher fell off the back of a police vehicle near B.C.’s Golden Ears Bridge.

A 40mm Abrams airborne multi-launcher and a large case containing ammunition went missing Sunday before 7:30 a.m.

Online descriptions of the equipment say the multi-launcher is used by tactical teams to control crowds by firing ammunition such as pepper spray and rubber bullets.

The police officer discovered the items were gone after a passing motorist alerted him that his truck canopy was open. The officer pulled over and realized a green camouflage bag containing the multi-launcher and a black backpack containing assorted electronic equipment were missing.

“We are very concerned about the loss of these items and are doing all we can to locate them,” RCMP S/Sgt. Annie Linteau said. “We ask anyone who locates these items to refrain from handling them and to call police immediately.

– With files from The Canadian Press