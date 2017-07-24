Halifax society hopes to provide veterans, first responders with home away from home

A Halifax-based charity is taking its first step towards achieving their dream of creating a transition housing support centre.

The Society of Atlantic Heroes is now accepting applications for their Atlantic House Apartment — a safe, cost-free accommodation for active and retired military veterans and first responders seeking treatment for post traumatic stress disorders and other occupation-related stress injuries.

“We have people coming to us saying their members aren’t getting professional health care because they can’t afford the cost incurred by coming to the city,” said Roland Lawless, director of Veterans Outreach.

“That’s tragedy in our eyes.”

The apartment was officially completed in June. They expect the first guests and their families to begin rolling through in September.

“As a sufferer of post traumatic stress disorder I know how the struggle creates demons in your head,” said Lawless.

“If we can take away a little piece of that demon, then that lets that person come in and get their healthcare in a relaxed state.”

Maurice Muise, vice president of the Society for Atlantic Heroes said the three-bedroom apartment will be used to measure overall demand for the service. Their ultimate goal is to build a 10-15 bedroom house, similar to those in other parts of the country.

“We felt that it was also appropriate to have something like that here in Atlantic Canada as well for those people that protect our country and keep our streets and community safe,” said Muise.

A list of eligibility criteria, along with application forms, are available on their website.