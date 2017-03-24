N.S. Opposition, disabled veterans and families call on government for help

An independent group of disabled veterans, their spouses, families and widows gathered at the Nova Scotia legislature Friday morning to call on both the provincial and federal government to do more for the men and women who serve our country.

“Our veterans need better care,” said David MacLeod, a disabled veteran who served in Afghanistan.

MacLeod said Nova Scotia has the largest veteran population per capita in Canada and that the provincial government needs to step up and request more help from the feds.

“It’s necessary for provincial governments to secure, from the federal government, increased healthcare funding and supports for veterans and their families,” MacLeod said. “In doing so, the provincial government addresses financial shortfalls that were accepted in December 2016. By gaining greater resources from the federal government it reduces the burden on Nova Scotia taxpayers and an overtaxed healthcare system.”

NS PC leader Jamie Baillie said that when veterans do not get the help they need from Veterans Affairs in Ottawa, they end up in the Nova Scotia healthcare system.

“I stand proudly by our veterans and will do everything I can to ensure that their pleas do not fall on deaf ears,” said Baillie in a release. “The province and the country are failing these veterans and that is unacceptable.”

Kim Davis is a veteran’s spouse and advocate for Canadian veterans. She said families of veterans are on the front lines – fighting alongside their spouses or children for help from Veterans Affairs. Davis said she, and other family members, often become primary care givers for veterans – they have to administer medications, act as taxi drivers to transport veterans to and from appointments and deal with suicidal loved ones.

“I married my husband because I love him. I stay with him because I love him. I fight for him because I love him. I am not going to let my husband take his life and deal with the consequences afterwards,” Davis said.

“Why do they (veterans) have to go to war with our Canadian government to get help. To get financial security which is all they were asking for from this government during the election. Financial security and a lifelong pension that cannot be touched because its under the pension act.”

The group has identified several systematic failures within Veteran Affairs that undermine the health, welfare and care of veterans’ and their families. They are as follows:

Bureaucracy blocking access to benefits and services

Undermining provincial healthcare planning by continuing to download the cost of the war onto the provinces

Unwillingness of the Liberal government to provide promised life long pensions for disabled veterans in accordance with the Pension Act

Systematic misinformation from the Minster of Veteran Affairs

Minster of Veteran Affairs’ failed veteran engagement via Stakeholders Summits and Advisory Groups

Unwillingness of the Office of the Veteran Ombudsman to be more assertive

