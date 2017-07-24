ICBC considering raising car insurance premiums by 30 per cent

There’s some bad news for drivers in British Columbia: The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is considering raising premiums by 30 per cent.

A report by Ernst & Young, released by minister David Eby on Monday, claims that recent government intervention has eroded ICBC’s financial situation to a point where it is not sustainable.

The report says ICBC is under increasing financial pressure because of a spike in the number of car crashes happening on B.C roads and a jump in the cost of vehicle repairs and injury claims.

It’s calling for an increase of 30 per cent by 2019 to help ICBC cover the costs of paying claims.

The report says changes could include bringing back photo radar, capping payments for pain and suffering and making high-risk drivers pay more.

Liberal MLA Andrew Wilkinson says the NDP government needs to be clear with British Columbians about its plans for the insurance corporation.

– With files from The Canadian Press