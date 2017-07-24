Police seek to identify man wanted for Calgary CTrain stabbing

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing on Calgary’s CTrain last week.

Just after 7 p.m. on July 18, investigators said, a passenger on the Saddletowne LRT was stabbed in the chest. They said the 45-year-old had been involved in a fight with another passenger and was stabbed shortly before the train arrived at the Marlborough LRT station. The suspect quickly got off the train after arriving at the station.

Police said other passengers on the train stepped in to help the victim. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since improved and he has been released.

The suspect is described as 6’ to 6’2” tall, with a slim build and wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses and a black long sleeved top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.